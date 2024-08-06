PNE is hiring folks to scare the s**t out of people at Fright Nights

If you’re looking for some seasonal work this fall and are a fan of ghosts, ghouls and zombies, Playland is gearing up for another spooktacular month of scares for Fright Nights this October.

Tickets are already on sale, and the event page states that Fright Nights will run from October 4 to 31 this year.

PNE is hiring for several positions related to Fright Nights, including front-of-house staff, merchandise booth attendants, and, of course, the actors who make it extra spooky.

Fright Nights actors get paid $19.56 per hour plus 10% in lieu of benefits and vacation.

According to the job description, PNE is looking for talented folks to “scare the wits” out of Fright Nights guests. More specifically, PNE is looking for people who can play large intimidating demons, creepy clowns, undead Victorian family members, human-form reptiles, insects and animals, deformed boogymen, possessed dolls and other roles as needed.

Applicants need to have completed Grade 11 by September 1 this year and have some acting experience.

Successful applicants will be part of PNE’s fun-loving culture, have the opportunity to enhance their experience as actors, and be entitled to staff discounts. The job description also states that actors must “use improvisational acting to scare and entertain guests within the attraction.”

If scaring the wits out of people isn’t quite your cup of tea, PNE is looking for front-of-house attendants. The position pays the same rate as actors plus 10% in lieu of benefits. Front-of-house attendants are required to provide professional guest service to attendees while working in a fast-paced environment. Applicants need to have completed grade 11 by September 1 this year.

If you’d rather supervise a cast of creepy demons, PNE is also looking for a haunted attraction supervisor. It pays $21.35 per hour plus $10%. Applicants must have completed grade 12 by September 1, 2024.

For a full list of gigs being offered by PNE, click here.