"Corus' vandalism": Ex-employees crushed by Global News layoffs

Jul 19 2024, 5:21 pm
It has been a wild week for Corus Entertainment and various divisions of Global News, and now, laid-off employees are taking to social media to make their voices heard.

This week, on Wednesday, we learned that some folks employed by Global’s digital web and community news teams were being laid off. On Thursday, we heard more about the impacts of job cuts at Global News, including significant reductions at Global Okanagan.

“I don’t know what’s next for me,” Paula Tran, a laid-off Global News employee, shared on X.

All I know is I don’t want to leave journalism, whatever that may look like. I’ll miss my former coworkers dearly.

She added her gratitude to her former colleagues.

“Y’all were a great team to work with, and I know y’all will continue to do excellent work.”

David Moscrop, a writer with bylines at several major Canadian news publications, responded.

Another reporter shared her condolences.

“Baby’s first layoff,” another laid-off Global reporter said on X.

Many X users responded, sharing their condolences.

“Really sorry to hear you’re experiencing this. Sadly, too many of us have been there,” a reporter said in reaction.

Additionally, we learned more about the mindset behind the changes earlier this week.

In a leaked memo shared with Daily Hive, Ward Smith, senior vice president at the Canadian news organization, said the Kelowna changes are part of Corus’ new focus, which has also involved two Ontario news broadcasts.

“In the News division, we have reimagined our broadcast schedule in Kingston, Peterborough, and Kelowna with a focus on supper hour and late-night weekday news programming. Global News will continue to produce provincial, national, and international news coverage in these markets during weekends on television and our news streaming channels,” Smith said in an email this week.

How do you feel about these changes in Canadian journalism? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Claire Fenton

