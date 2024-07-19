"Corus' vandalism": Ex-employees crushed by Global News layoffs

It has been a wild week for Corus Entertainment and various divisions of Global News, and now, laid-off employees are taking to social media to make their voices heard.

This week, on Wednesday, we learned that some folks employed by Global’s digital web and community news teams were being laid off. On Thursday, we heard more about the impacts of job cuts at Global News, including significant reductions at Global Okanagan.

“I don’t know what’s next for me,” Paula Tran, a laid-off Global News employee, shared on X.

“All I know is I don’t want to leave journalism, whatever that may look like. I’ll miss my former coworkers dearly.”

After more than 2 years at Corus, I was one of many journalists who were laid off yesterday. My heart breaks for my colleagues who were laid off, and for those who now have to “do more with less”. For those of you who have followed my stories, thank you. That means a lot. — Paula Tran 陳寶拉 (@paulatr12) July 18, 2024

She added her gratitude to her former colleagues.

“Y’all were a great team to work with, and I know y’all will continue to do excellent work.”

David Moscrop, a writer with bylines at several major Canadian news publications, responded.

This is absolutely wretched news. I’m so sorry to hear this. You and your colleagues deserve better. Whichever outlet hires you — and it ought to be soon — will be the beneficiary of Corus’s vandalism. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) July 18, 2024

Another reporter shared her condolences.

So sorry to hear this Paula, what an insensible decision and huge loss for Global — Brishti Basu (@brish_ti) July 19, 2024

“Baby’s first layoff,” another laid-off Global reporter said on X.

“Baby’s first layoff.” I was one of many people across the country laid off from Global News & Corus Entertainment on Wednesday. My heart breaks for my colleagues who were shown the door, and for the ones who now have to “do more with less.” pic.twitter.com/ChCCNDEnlI — Aaron Sousa ✍️📻 (@JournoSousa) July 18, 2024

Many X users responded, sharing their condolences.

Ugh — Andrea Dekeseredy (@AndieYEG) July 18, 2024

“Really sorry to hear you’re experiencing this. Sadly, too many of us have been there,” a reporter said in reaction.

Aaron I am sorry to hear you are another member of the team cut. I was named in the last round. My last day is Aug 28.

Good luck to you going forward to bigger and better — TvPhotoJake (@jakebrad77) July 18, 2024

Additionally, we learned more about the mindset behind the changes earlier this week.

In a leaked memo shared with Daily Hive, Ward Smith, senior vice president at the Canadian news organization, said the Kelowna changes are part of Corus’ new focus, which has also involved two Ontario news broadcasts.

“In the News division, we have reimagined our broadcast schedule in Kingston, Peterborough, and Kelowna with a focus on supper hour and late-night weekday news programming. Global News will continue to produce provincial, national, and international news coverage in these markets during weekends on television and our news streaming channels,” Smith said in an email this week.

How do you feel about these changes in Canadian journalism? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Claire Fenton