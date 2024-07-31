Jobs offering employees a living wage in Metro Vancouver: Indeed

The Vancouver job market is competitive for employees and employers, but finding jobs that pay a living wage can be especially challenging.

While jobs that pay minimum wage or slightly above it offer perks and other incentives, this might not be a great tradeoff for those struggling to make ends meet.

These are some of the jobs listed on Indeed that are offering applicants a living wage around Metro Vancouver.

Earlier this year, BC’s minimum wage jumped to $17.40 per hour, well below the living wage, which Living Wage for Families says is $25.68 in Metro Vancouver. There is no shortage of jobs available that pay around a living wage. If you have even a little managerial experience, your odds of landing a living wage job increase dramatically.

While it might not sound like much, a living wage of $25.68 per hour is around $50,000 per year, and there are jobs in all sorts of fields offering that much pay and more. Some roles are managerial gigs, but others aren’t.

Many stores at Park Royal Mall are hiring and offering a living wage, including the manager-in-training position at Lush Handmade Cosmetics, where the pay starts at $50,750 per year.

If you have experience in hospitality and like fancy hotels, Shangri-La is hiring a full-time spa receptionist who will earn over $27 per hour. Benefits include dental care, tuition reimbursement, and vision care. The successful applicant can also make extra commission on top of the hourly wage. There are also lots of fun hotel and travel perks included.

If you’re a fan of art supplies, Michaels is looking for an assistant store manager in Richmond. The salary range is $56,500 to $85,000, and Michaels offers many benefits, depending on your employment type.

The City of Vancouver is offering a union job that pays between $25,93 and $30.41 per hour. The part-time library assistant job only requires experience in a customer service environment, but related experience in library services is preferred.

If you can speak an Indigenous language like Cree, Ojibway, Oji-Cree, Algonquin, Inuktitut, Dene, or Michif, 911 Interpreters is hiring. The job pays between $25 and $40 an hour and offers a flexible schedule. You can work from home.

Believe it or not, Aritzia’s retail roles also offer a living wage. Aritzia is currently hiring in Richmond, and the retail associate gig pays up to $30 per hour.

If a labour gig is more in your comfort zone, Henderson Painting is offering jobs for painters that pay up to $40 per hour.

This selection of jobs merely scratches the surface; depending on your experience and qualifications, there are a lot more available around Metro Vancouver.

Happy job hunting!