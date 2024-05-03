Playland is hiring for Fright Nights and the positions are eerie-sistible

Playland’s spring opening is coming up fast and the summer fair is just around the corner. But Halloween isn’t too far off either and the PNE is ready to get scary!

Fright Nights has announced it is hosting a casting call for live performer auditions from May 14 to 21.

PNE invites interested artists who want to “get paid to make people scream” to submit materials by Friday, May 10.

According to PNE, it employs over 3,500 people at its peak operation. Popular annual events include the PNE Fair, Fright Nights, and PNE Winter Fair.

“Once again, Fright Nights is searching for our icon COCO and a few talented individuals to join our Roving Performance Team,” said the PNE in the job posting. “Those chosen will help add thrills and excitement for our Fright Nights guests.”

Performing artists of various backgrounds can submit, including dance, musicians, circus and sideshow acts, magicians and aerialists, and more.

Successful applicants will be asked to prepare a showcase set of up to five minutes of material for the live auditions this month.

The PNE has not yet revealed the pay for Fright Nights performer roles. However, working at the amusement park does include several perks such as discounts on passes to Playland, The Fair, and Fright Nights, and even for PNE food stands.

More information, including how to submit materials for the Fright Nights casting call, is available online.