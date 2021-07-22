Playland hosting pop-up COVID-19 immunization clinic this weekend

One of Vancouver’s most popular summer attractions will play host to a pop-up COVID-19 immunization clinic this weekend.

On Saturday, July 24, Playland will offer drop-in vaccinations next to its main entrance gate on Hastings Street.

The clinic is designed for all families and adolescents visiting Playland, as well as anyone in the nearby area. First doses will be prioritized for those above the age of 12; second doses will be available for individuals who received their second dose at least seven weeks ago if capacity allows.

Immunization will be available between 11 am and 5 pm; no admission ticket to Playland is needed to access the clinic.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is also hosting a number of pop-up summer clinics at other popular locations, including North Vancouver’s Shipyards and Squamish’s Brennan Park Recreation Centre.