Dished Restaurant Guide: 8 places to enjoy mouthwatering vegan dishes in Vancouver

Whether you’re a longtime vegan, new to a plant-based lifestyle, or just wanting to try some delicious creations, Vancouver is a great city to discover vegan dishes.

From burgers to tamales and more on the menu, these restaurants have got you and your plate covered with tasty vegan options.

Here are eight places to enjoy mouthwatering vegan dishes on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

There are a lot of plant-based dishes to devour at Bad Apple, including Cauli wings, a Spicy Seitan Sandwich, desserts, nachos, and poutine. Enjoy these vegan dishes on the patio along with the draft beers, cocktails, and other delicious drinks. And don’t forget to swing by on weekends for the brunch menu.

Address: 2481 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8364

Instagram

Winston is a “food-forward coffee shop” with a selection of caffeinated beverages, specialty coffees, teas, and fresh-squeezed orange juice on the menu. It also offers vegan eats like the classic Winston breakfast, the Billionaire’s Bowl, and the BBQ Snowfungus.

Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-6393

Instagram

Mary’s on Davie is serving up delicious food all day long for when your hunger hits. The vegan chili is a popular menu item that you’ll want to stop by and try. Enjoy the sunshine and your meal on the outdoor patio extension.

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-1293

Facebook | Instagram

Mythos’ chefs celebrate traditional Greek cuisine using the freshest and finest ingredients to prepare homemade recipes and daily specials. This family-owned-and-operated spot on the North Shore offers a rustic and cozy atmosphere in the dining room along with a comfortable outdoor patio during the summer. Many of its dishes can be made vegan, including the Fasolada soup, Horiatiki salad, and the spinach chickpea cassarole.

Address: 132 3rd Street West, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-984-7411

Facebook | Instagram

Antojos y Sabores offers a unique take on Mexican food by offering both traditional and vegan options. The restaurant also offers meal specials Tuesday through Thursday in addition to rotating the menu every week so there is always something new and interesting to try.

The traditional tamales are a must-try, with the vegan Poblano Pepper – Rajas Poblanas a perfect treat for a rainy Vancouver day.

Address: 1605 West 5th Ave, Vancouver

Phone:778-885-5125

Facebook | Instagram

Looking for a delicious way to power your day? Look no further than The Anchor Eatery, a female-owned business focused on healthy, approachable food and drinks. Visit it near John Lawson Park in West Vancouver to discover the vegan vice bowl, smoked carrot lox sandwich, vegan tofu breakfast wrap, and more.

Address: 1520 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 778-288-1117

Instagram

Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building in the heart of Railtown has a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, and more. Pop by to try the Margherita pizette with vegan cashew cheese, the Belgard brunch greens, the polenta skillet, and more delicious vegan options.

Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-699-1989

Facebook | Instagram

Diners at the H Tasting Lounge can enjoy picturesque views of the seawall and the Burrard Inlet along with scrumptious seafood on the menu. Stop by to try the popular vegan HTL Garden Burger. And don’t forget to treat yourself to the renowned signature cocktail program too.

Address: Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6962

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram