CuratedOutdoors

7 plant species native to Vancouver you can grow in your garden

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 10 2023, 10:43 pm
7 plant species native to Vancouver you can grow in your garden
Shelby Miller/Unsplash | Photos314159/Shutterstock

It’s spring and if your garden isn’t bursting with life yet, then what are you waiting for?

A garden, lawn, or even balcony flowerbox bursting with plants that are Indigenous to where you live is ideal for attracting birds, butterflies, and bees.

These plants are low maintenance, can grow without pesticide use, and provide a wonderful habitat for local wildlife. Here’s just a sample of some of the great Indigenous plants you should try:

Nootka Rose

nootka rose

Patrick Hatt/Shutterstock

This shrub has lovely pink blooms and its red rosehips in the winter are a great treat for the birds.

Pacific ninebark

indigenous plants

lenic/Shutterstock

This fast-growing, hearty shrub has unique “shedding” bark and clusters of profuse white blossoms.

Sword Fern

sword fern

Bhagi’s Design Studio/Shutterstock

You can’t go on a hike in Vancouver without seeing plenty of sword ferns! Plant these for luscious year-round greenery in your garden.

Pacific Bleeding Heart

indigenous plants

Coyote Skies/Shutterstock

These bobbing blossoms will add a touch of fun to any garden.

False Solomon’s Seal

flower

Conrad Barrington/Shutterstock

This perrenial is a great addition to any garden with its feathery plumes of blossoms.

Salmonberry

berry

Photos314159/Shutterstock

If you’ve got the space for a thicket of salmonberries, you will love the look (and taste!) of these native berries.

Fireweed

fireweed

Regine Poirier/Shutterstock

You may have seen this wildflower on a hike before but you can have it in your garden too, just don’t let it take over the whole area!

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.