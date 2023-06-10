7 plant species native to Vancouver you can grow in your garden

It’s spring and if your garden isn’t bursting with life yet, then what are you waiting for?

A garden, lawn, or even balcony flowerbox bursting with plants that are Indigenous to where you live is ideal for attracting birds, butterflies, and bees.

These plants are low maintenance, can grow without pesticide use, and provide a wonderful habitat for local wildlife. Here’s just a sample of some of the great Indigenous plants you should try:

This shrub has lovely pink blooms and its red rosehips in the winter are a great treat for the birds.

This fast-growing, hearty shrub has unique “shedding” bark and clusters of profuse white blossoms.

You can’t go on a hike in Vancouver without seeing plenty of sword ferns! Plant these for luscious year-round greenery in your garden.

These bobbing blossoms will add a touch of fun to any garden.

This perrenial is a great addition to any garden with its feathery plumes of blossoms.

If you’ve got the space for a thicket of salmonberries, you will love the look (and taste!) of these native berries.

You may have seen this wildflower on a hike before but you can have it in your garden too, just don’t let it take over the whole area!