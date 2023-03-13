10 parks in Vancouver to enjoy the sights and sounds of spring

With spring now well on its way, the weather is getting nicer, and the days are getting longer. After being cooped up over the winter months, there’s nothing like getting outside and enjoying all that the new season has to offer.

Luckily, here in Vancouver, you don’t have to go very far to enjoy these sights and sounds. In fact, there is an abundance of city parks that will let you fully revel in everything that is spring.

Here are our picks for some of the best parks in the city to do just that.

Stanley Park

Stanley Park has no shortage of stunning spots to enjoy — with hidden gems along the Seawall just waiting to be found and enjoyed.

Queen Elizabeth Park

With beautiful views among the flowers, this park is a piece of spring paradise.

Sunset Beach Park

Sunset Beach Park does not put its name to shame, and the stunning sunsets you’ll see here while chatting with a friend over a few bites or brews will be worth the wait.

Charleson Park

Charleson Park in False Creek has stunning views of the downtown Vancouver skyline as a background to its family-friendly park (and nearby off-leash dog park) — which will certainly put a smile on any face.

George Wainborn Park

George Wainborn Park in Yaletown brings together Vancouver’s beautiful nature and its urban architecture, delivering space against the hustle and bustle of the city.

Hinge Park

A quiet place to unwind and enjoy nature and the most iconic aspects of Vancouver’s skyline, including BC place, Hinge Park in Olympic Village is perfect.

Dude Chilling Park

Sometimes, a dude just needs to chill. It’s in the name, and it’s the best place near Main Street to sit back, relax, and enjoy spring’s offerings.

Harbour Green

Look out onto the water, or stop for a bite after riding your bike, Harbour Green Park in Coal Harbour has great views and lots of shade for those sunny summer days.

Pacific Spirit Park

Run through the woods and look out to the distant mountains that will remind you why we call it “beautiful BC.”

Vanier Park

A park with vibes so good it’ll have you jumping for joy. Vanier Park is another underrated favourite, with lots of space to lay and get lost in the clouds while watching the sun go down behind the artwork.