The popular plant-based eatery Kokomo has been rapidly expanding over the past few months and now the local chain has revealed plans for one more spot.

This week, Kokomo teased on its Instagram page that it would be opening a new Vancouver location, using clips from a very identifiable neighbourhood.

“Any guesses on the new location?” the post asked. With shots of Red Burrito and a few other photos of very distinguishable wall murals around East Van, it’s clear that the new Kokomo will be moving into the Commercial Drive or Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood.

This news is hot on the heels of the eatery’s latest opening in Port Moody, which held its soft opening on December 9.

Kokomo is known for its vegan bowls, like the Coastal Macro and Beet Poké Macro, as well as acai bowls, smoothies, and wraps.

The brand hasn’t shared an exact address for the upcoming location yet, but based on its teaser reel, window wrapping is already up.

This spot is slated to open in Spring 2023.