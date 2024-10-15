FoodDessertsRestaurant Openings

Traditional French bakery Plaisir Sucre to open new Vancouver spot

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Oct 15 2024, 9:29 pm
Traditional French bakery Plaisir Sucre to open new Vancouver spot

The traditional French bakery Plaisir Sucre is gearing up to open its second location in the city, and we can’t wait.

Signs for the bakery popped up at 955 Nicola Street, which was the former location of Niloo Hair Salon.

“Traditional French bakery coming soon,” shared signs posted in the building’s windows.

Plaisir Sucre

Daily Hive

Established in 2009, this will be the traditional French bakery’s second location. If this new location is anything like its original spot in Kitsilano, customers can expect fresh-baked French bread and pastries made daily, in addition to soups and sandwiches during lunchtime.

Dished reached out to the bakery for more information, so be sure to check back here for an opening date soon.

Plaisir Sucre

Address: 955 Nicola Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop