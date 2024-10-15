The traditional French bakery Plaisir Sucre is gearing up to open its second location in the city, and we can’t wait.

Signs for the bakery popped up at 955 Nicola Street, which was the former location of Niloo Hair Salon.

“Traditional French bakery coming soon,” shared signs posted in the building’s windows.

Established in 2009, this will be the traditional French bakery’s second location. If this new location is anything like its original spot in Kitsilano, customers can expect fresh-baked French bread and pastries made daily, in addition to soups and sandwiches during lunchtime.

Dished reached out to the bakery for more information, so be sure to check back here for an opening date soon.

Address: 955 Nicola Street, Vancouver

