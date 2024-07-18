8 best places to watch the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks

The Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival has been a staple summer celebration in Vancouver for over 30 years, and it’s nearly time for the magic to begin again.

Hundreds of thousands of people will flock to beaches and seaside parks to catch the stunning pyrotechnics displays from Portugal on Saturday, July 20, Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24, and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27. Especially as the weather forecast is looking good for the festivities.

To help you make the most of your Honda Celebration of Light experience this year, we’ve compiled a list of the eight best locations to watch the fireworks show.

Just remember that the City of Vancouver announced several road closures for the West End on all three dates and that neighbouring Kits Point will also experience some closures on access roads. So plan your travel accordingly!

Downtown Vancouver

English Bay Beach

English Bay Beach is by far the best spot for the fireworks as the barge is positioned to provide the crowds at the beach with the best views while other locations might provide more of a ‘side view’ of the fireworks. Additionally, the barge is also just 250 metres from the beach shoreline.

For a more optimal and comfortable experience, the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light will bring back three premium viewing areas at English Bay Beach — Scotiabank Lounge, Inukshuk Point, and the Concord Pacific Grandstand. Tickets for these viewing areas can be purchased online at the event’s website.

Sunset Beach

This is another great location to see the fireworks. Start off the evening with a picnic and just like the name says, watch the sunset before the fireworks show.

Stanley Park Seawall (English Bay side)

Another way to avoid the crowds is to take a walk around the seawall at English Bay. You can take the family out for some ice cream and fireworks without having to elbow your way through a crowd.

Kitsilano and Point Grey

Vanier Park

If you’re in Kitsilano, this is the place to take in the dazzling show. Located on the opposite side of English Bay from downtown Vancouver, Vanier Park is usually packed during the fireworks, but if you head down there a bit early, you can score some of the best spots.

Burrard Bridge is just to the east of Vanier Park and can also offer great views of the fireworks.

Kitsilano Beach

If you want something a bit calmer, you can avoid the hustle and bustle of downtown at Kitsilano Beach. It’s just west of Vanier Park. You’ll find it quite busy on a sunny afternoon, but once it calms down, you should be able to snag a spot on the sandy shore.

Jericho Beach

Jericho Beach has some of the best vantage points for the fireworks, especially for those who want to avoid the big crowds. This is the place for you if you live in the Vancouver Westside.

West Vancouver

Dundarave Beach

It’s a bit further away from downtown Vancouver, but the pier at Dundarave Beach is great for families and has a view like no other. Please note that the fireworks are partially obscured by Stanley Park from Ambleside Beach.

Cypress Mountain Viewpoint

Cypress Mountain Viewpoint, approximately one-third up the way on Cypress Bowl Road, provides a unique view of Vancouver’s Honda Celebration of Light, Canada Day, and New Year’s Eve fireworks. Of course, only head to this location if the skies are clear – you don’t want to be in the clouds.

However, please note that capacity at this location is extremely limited, and the only way to get here is by vehicle. It is strongly advised that you come very early to save a spot, and if there are no spaces, you will still have plenty of time to head to your ‘Plan B ‘ viewing location.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Daily Hive Staff