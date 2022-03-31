New Westminster just got a lot hotter.

The brand Lucifer’s Hot Sauce, purveyor of all things spicy, just opened up its new shop – aptly called Lucifer’s House of Heat – at 805 Boyd Street #R120 in New Westminster’s Queensborough Landing.

They also have a location on Denman Street in Vancouver, making this the second brick-and-mortar location for the retailer.

Hotheads, spice lovers, and those chasing just a bit more heat can find more than just hot sauce here, too.

Expect pepper seeds, purees, extracts, capsaicin drops, rubs, seasonings, salsas, and more.

Lucifer’s also offers hot sauce gift packs, a fun gift for that person in your life who puts the stuff on everything they eat.

In addition to some classic brands like Valentina and El Yucateco, they also sell bottles from local hot sauce makers and some more rare varieties. Some standouts include Pain 100% Hot Sauce, Heartbeat Hot Sauce, Torchbearer Headless Horseradish, and Son of Zombie Wing Sauce.

Lucifer’s House of Heat — New West

Address: 805 Boyd Street #R120, New Westminster

Phone: 877-330-4799

Instagram | Facebook