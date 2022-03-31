FoodFood News

Lucifer's House of Heat opens new hot sauce store in New West

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Mar 31 2022, 7:55 pm
Lucifer's House of Heat opens new hot sauce store in New West
@lucifers.ca/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Saboten

Japanese

Saboten
Tendon Kohaku

Asian, Japanese

Tendon Kohaku
Mythos Taverna

Greek, Cocktails

Mythos Taverna
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

New Westminster just got a lot hotter.

The brand Lucifer’s Hot Sauce, purveyor of all things spicy, just opened up its new shop – aptly called Lucifer’s House of Heat – at 805 Boyd Street #R120 in New Westminster’s Queensborough Landing.

They also have a location on Denman Street in Vancouver, making this the second brick-and-mortar location for the retailer.

Hotheads, spice lovers, and those chasing just a bit more heat can find more than just hot sauce here, too.

Expect pepper seeds, purees, extracts, capsaicin drops, rubs, seasonings, salsas, and more.

Lucifer’s also offers hot sauce gift packs, a fun gift for that person in your life who puts the stuff on everything they eat.

In addition to some classic brands like Valentina and El Yucateco, they also sell bottles from local hot sauce makers and some more rare varieties. Some standouts include Pain 100% Hot Sauce, Heartbeat Hot Sauce, Torchbearer Headless Horseradish, and Son of Zombie Wing Sauce.

Lucifer’s House of Heat — New West

Address: 805 Boyd Street #R120, New Westminster
Phone: 877-330-4799

Instagram | Facebook

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT