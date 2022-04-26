FoodFood News

Barstool president Dave Portnoy is in Toronto reviewing pizza

Daily Hive Staff
|
Apr 26 2022, 12:08 am
@stoolpresidente/Instagram | Petako/Shutterstock
Dave Portnoy, the president of Barstool Sports and the One Bite Pizza Reviews, is in Toronto right now reviewing local pizza joints.

His pizza reviews, which involve him taking one bite and rating the pizza on a scale of one to 10, have a huge following and tend to bring tons of traffic to the restaurants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente)

According to an Instagram post on his personal page, Portnoy – who has come under criticism recently for some disturbing allegations against him – has started out his visit to the great north with North of Brooklyn pizza, giving it a rating of “an 8.4.”

Looks like the controversial figure will be trying out several spots in Toronto during his visit, attending a Blue Jays game, and taking part in other touristy activities.

No word yet which other pizza joints he plans to check out, or which restaurants will prefer not to have him over at all.

