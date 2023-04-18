Pizza Pizza celebrating 4/20 this week with a super dope deal
Everyone’s favourite munchie holiday is just around the corner, and one Canadian pizza chain is celebrating this year with a seriously dope deal.
For 4/20 – that’s April 20, for those unaware – Pizza Pizza will be offering four small, one-topping pizzas for only $20.
That works out to about 24 slices at only $1.20 each.
Whether or not your high snack of choice is pizza, it’s hard to argue with a deal like that.
Pizza Pizza’s 4/20 deal will only be available for the one day though, so even if you don’t plan on partaking, it’s still worth indulging in a pizza night.
The pizza chain operates locations throughout BC, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.