Uber Eats is launching a cannabis delivery service in parts of Metro Vancouver and Victoria this week, where customers can get weed delivered straight to their door via the popular food-ordering app.

The move is a partnership between Uber, Leafly, and local vendors and will begin operations on Tuesday, April 18, in Metro Vancouver and Victoria.

“We want to help people go anywhere and get anything,” Klaas Knieriem, general manager of new verticals at Uber Eats Canada, told Daily Hive. “Cannabis seems like a natural extension of that.”

Cannabis delivery services are already available in Metro Vancouver. The province allowed dispensaries to offer their own home delivery services with appropriate ID checks in 2021, and the provincially run BC Cannabis Stores website also ships via Canada Post.

Knieriem sees Uber Eats as an important option for consumers since it’s already such a widely used app many people are familiar with.

“It’s a trusted platform, and it’s just the ease of use the consumer will have with all the options in one place.”

This isn’t the first time Uber Eats has begun delivering cannabis to Canadians — it’s been doing it in Toronto since 2022. Knieriem is grateful the regulatory framework in Canada allows the company to do this — Canada is the only market worldwide where Uber delivers cannabis.

Aaron Sinnathamby, CEO of Vancouver-based ARCannabis, says he’s partnering with Uber Eats to get products to consumers faster. He has four electric vehicles ready to begin deliveries from four of his eight dispensaries and is also considering bringing in e-bikes.

“I’m thrilled,” Sinnathamby told Daily Hive. “Right now, we aim for same-day delivery. But I mean, with Uber Eats, we’re hoping to eventually cut that down to a few hours.”

Curious about ordering the supplies for your next toke on Uber Eats? Starting Tuesday, just open the Uber Eats app and select the “recreational cannabis” category for delivery options from local retailers.

Customers must verify their age on the virtual storefront and again in person when the cannabis is delivered. Unlike food orders on Uber Eats, only employees of the cannabis retailers will deliver the weed — not third-party people. At the door, they’ll check for sobriety and ID.

On the app, a customer can only order cannabis within their delivery range. Right now, Uber has partner stores lined up in Vancouver, North Vancouver, New Westminster, and Victoria. Once the order is placed, the user is notified when the retailer accepts the order and the estimated time of delivery.

Here are the cannabis dispensaries currently participating: