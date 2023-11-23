A public health notice has been issued in response to an outbreak of salmonella that has been linked to cantaloupes.

A recall of cantaloupes from the Malichita brand was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) earlier this month, with further recalls issued for products made using the cantaloupes and produce items processed alongside them.

As of November 22, 2023, 26 Canadians have become ill from the salmonella outbreak, but health authorities have warned that additional infections are being investigated and more illnesses linked to the outbreak may be confirmed.

So far, individuals affected by the outbreak live in the following provinces: BC (7), Ontario (7), Quebec (8), Prince Edward Island (2), and Newfoundland and Labrador (2).

According to the notice, the individuals became sick between mid-October and early November, with six being hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Malichita cantaloupes have been sold across the country, including in Alberta, BC, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and potentially other provinces and territories.

You might also like: Starbucks holiday drinks ranked from worst to best

A holiday miracle? Major Canadian grocer expands grocery price freeze until January

Firehouse Subs to expand to Western Canada in early 2024

Based on the investigation so far, consuming Malichita cantaloupes has been identified as the likely source of the outbreak, and some of the Canadians who became sick reported eating cantaloupe before becoming ill.

More illnesses may still be reported as there is a period between a person becoming ill and when it is reported to public health officials, with the reporting period for this outbreak being between two to four weeks.

The CFIA is continuing its food safety investigation, and further products may be recalled.

Health authorities in the US are also investigating a similar outbreak linked to cantaloupes.

Symptoms of salmonella – including fever, chills, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea – usually start between six and 72 hours after exposure to bacteria and last between four to seven days.

Some who are at higher risk for serious illness include older adults, young children, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems.

Public health officials have called on Canadians to not eat, serve, use, sell, or distribute Malichita-brand cantaloupes, products made with the cantaloupes, or any recalled products.

If you’re unsure of the brand of cantaloupe, you should also throw it out.

If you do have these products, throw them out and make sure to thoroughly wash your hands after handling them. You should also clean and sanitize all surfaces and storage areas that have come into contact with Malichita-brand cantaloupes or any recalled products.