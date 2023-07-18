Best places to grab a superior bagel in Vancouver

The comfort and joy eating a bagel brings is one of the best feelings in the world. The doughy goodness with a delicious layer of cream cheese can brighten anyone’s day.

There are tons of great bagel shops across Vancouver for you to enjoy the tasty treat for breakfast, lunch, or even just as an afternoon snack.

Check out one of the places on our list to fill the bagel-shaped hole in your life.

One of the most sought-after spots for bagels, you are almost guaranteed to line up to get your hands on one from Siegel’s. Baked freshly throughout the day, there is a great selection of fillings to choose from. You can try one of the delicious cream cheese toppings, or go for one of their sandwiches for a fuller stomach. But if one isn’t enough, you can grab a dozen of their fresh bagels for $16.95.

Address: 1883 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-737-8151

Address: 1689 Johnston Street #22, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-5670

This bakery specializes in its name, the Simit. A Simit is a traditional Turkish bagel, which is dipped in molasses and then covered in sesame seeds. The bagel is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, and overall a must-try for any bagel lover. You can grab one of the handmade Simits in a traditional Turkish sandwich style — we particularly recommend the Aspendos. If you want a more unique experience, you should grab one of the stuffed bagels with olives and mozzarella.

Address: 2268 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1373

Address: 191 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3434

You know it’s a great shop when you can grab a breakfast bagel at all times of the day. Rosemary Rocksalt is a fan-favourite bagel shop that specializes in real Montreal-style. It has a killer bagel sandwich menu that gives you a generous amount of filling, so be prepared to get a little messy. One of the best parts of this place is that you can grab all the typical flavours like poppyseed or an everything bagel, but also their fun and unique rainbow option.

Address: 1350 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-254-7202

Address: 1669 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-929-1817

Address: 11688 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Phone: 604-274-9800

You have to stop at the Bagel Stop. This little shop tucked away downtown is well known for its true New York-style bagels, without the New York prices. All the classic bagel flavours are there for you to choose from and each has a subtle but flavoursome taste that won’t overpower the filling. The shop gives a quick and friendly service so you can grab your bagel in a pinch and enjoy the heaps of cream cheese goodness that they generously pile on.

Address: 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-5222

This spot has been dishing out fresh bagels with specialty cream cheeses since 1992, and it’s no wonder why it’s still thriving. People who visit this place always end up coming back for more. Visitors rave about the specialty cream cheese flavours, with the most popular one being the honey vanilla choice that people even stockpile so they can enjoy it at home! A bagel can be quite filling though. It’s a great thing that Mount Royal sells bagel crisps for when you want the bagel goodness without the whole thing.

Address: 701 Queensbury Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-904-1116

