Millions of Pine-Sol cleaners recalled in Canada for possible bacteria

Clorox is recalling 37 million Pine-Sol cleaning products in Canada and the US due to risk of bacteria exposure.

The California-based company issued the recall on Wednesday for scented multi-surface cleaners in these scents:

Lavender Clean

Lemon Fresh

Mandarin Sunrise

Approximately 7.6 million affected products were sold in Canada between January 2021 and September 2022.

Only products with date code numbers that begin with the prefix “A4” and are less than 222490000 are included in this recall, according to Clorox. The date code number can be found on the bottle between the label and the cap.

#Recall: Pine-Sol is recalling certain scented Pine-Sol cleaners that may contain bacteria harmful to people with weakened immune systems or external medical devices. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria. Refund at https://t.co/OLxKWc4jIM. pic.twitter.com/dso8aru9vk — Pine-Sol (@pinesolcleaners) October 26, 2022

Clorox says these products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.

“People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” reads the recall.

You can be exposed to the bacteria through inhalation, the eyes, or a cut in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by this bacteria.

Clorox advises consumers immediately stop using the recalled product, dispose of it, and contact the company for a refund.

How to get a refund

If you do have any of the recalled products, Clorox says you should take a picture of the date code and go to this website to fill out a refund form.

Pine-Sol Original (pine scent) and Pine-Sol Scented Multi-surface Cleaner in Rainforest Dew and Spring Blossom scents are not included in the recall.

As of Wednesday, Clorox has not received any reports of incidents or illnesses in Canada.