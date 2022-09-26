Tesla recalls over 1 million vehicles in the US due to defective window software

Watch out for your fingers!

Tesla just recalled over one million vehicles in the US because of how their windows incorrectly react “after detecting an obstruction.”

Apparently, sticking your hand out the window while you’re cruising could put it in danger of being pinched, according to a public notice from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction,” reads the notice dated September 21.

“A closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.”

The NHTSA states that these vehicles, therefore, fail to adhere to the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

These are the Tesla models affected by this recall:

TESLA/MODEL 3/2017-2022

TESLA/MODEL S/2021-2022

TESLA/MODEL X/2021-2022

TESLA/MODEL Y/2020-2022

To fix this defect, Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update of the automatic window reversal system, free of charge.

Tesla owners will be notified about this software update through letters expected to be mailed on November 15, 2022.

Drivers can also contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752.

Daily Hive has reached out to Tesla to confirm whether this recall affects Canadian owners as well. The company has yet to reply to requests for comment.

This is far from the first time the car brand has made headlines for its make.

Earlier this month a Canadian Tesla owner called it a “piece of trash” car for its $28K battery replacement.