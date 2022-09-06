Ikea issues recall for two items that don't comply with Canadian regulations

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has issued a recall for two products across the Canadian market.

The products — Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds — failed to comply with updated Canadian regulations.

The blinds no longer fulfil Canadian consumer safety requirements after an update to the federal Corded Window Coverings Regulations on Thursday.

Here’s what the products look like:

Ikea says the recall is only active for customers who bought any of these items after May 1, 2021. Buyers are urged to stop using them and contact Ikea for a repair kit.

If you do not wish to continue using the products, you can also return them at an Ikea store location for a refund. No proof of purchase is required.

So far, Ikea has not received any reports of safety incidents connected to the recalled products.

Earlier this month, certain hanging chair models sold by Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls were recalled after several falls and injuries were reported across North America.

In Canada, four users reported issued with the chairs — three of which were falls.

Over in the US, 16 reports of injuries, mild concussions, bruises, and pain were filed for the same chair.