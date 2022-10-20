Health Canada is recalling a bunch of dry shampoo products that have tested positive for the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and exposure to it can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Health Canada says it can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.
The recall includes certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove, and Tresemmé dry shampoo products.
Fortunately, research quoted by Health Canada shows that daily exposure to the level of benzene in the recalled products “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”
No reports of incidents or injuries related to the use of these products had been reported in Canada as of October 7.
If you’re using any of the following products, check the lot number to see if they were affected. If the lot numbers match the ones stated in Health Canada’s guide, stop using the products immediately and dispose of them according to the instructions on the packaging.
- Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Mini Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head OH Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Go Active Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Invigorating Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo
- Dove Charcoal & Clarify Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Fresh & Floral Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Unscented Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Volume Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Fresh Clean Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Volume Clean Dry Shampoo
Health Canada says consumers may contact the company for reimbursement.
For details, check out the federal agency’s recall document.