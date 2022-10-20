Health Canada is recalling a bunch of dry shampoo products that have tested positive for the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, and exposure to it can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Health Canada says it can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

The recall includes certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove, and Tresemmé dry shampoo products.