Visiting Surrey and craving sweet treats? You are in the right place. We’ve created a shortlist of the best dessert spots in Surrey you need to try at least once.

This city has the best variety of desserts for everyone. Here are five mouthwatering dessert destinations and bakeries in Surrey that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Valentine’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t treat yourself or your loved ones to a superb box of chocolates. With delicious small-batch, hand-made chocolates made from the finest Belgian chocolates, you’ll definitely be treating yourself to a divine chocolate experience.

Address: 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Phone: 604-536-5455

Raveena Oberoi, the owner and head baker at Just Cakes, was trained in Paris, France, at Bellouet Conseil to deliver the taste of France to the heart of Surrey. From extravagant and beautifully designed cakes to cream puffs, cookies, cake-by-the-slice, and even these adorable cakes in a jar, there is something for everyone. With delicious cake jar flavours like Reese, Oreo Birthday Cake, Chai, Chocolate Salted Caramel, and more, you are guaranteed to leave satisfied and possibly even wanting more.

Pro tip: Just Cakes’ cake jar vending machine (the first in Canada) just found a permanent home in Langley, if you’re in the area.

Address: #5-7548 120 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-503-5577

Snowy Village serves this delicious Korean dessert, Bingsoo, in a variety of different flavours right here in Surrey. Beyond being great to post to your Instagram, this dessert is made of creamy shaved ice that has the texture of fluffy snow, which you can then top with your choice of delicious toppings. Some of the options available at Snowy Village include green tea, cheesecake, Oreo, mango, espresso, and more.

Address: #148-10090 152 Street, Surrey

Phone: 604-582-8842

Inspired by Marie Antoinette, this little Surrey bakeshop aims to bring elegance and class to their shop and their offerings. From custom cakes, cake pops, cookies, and cupcakes, this little sweet boutique has a number of delicate and elegant offerings.

Address: 12101 72 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-572-7933

Short & Sweet is an award-winning patisserie and bakery for best desserts. They specialize in custom cakes for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and any other special event. Aside from this, they have a passion for creating delicious specialty cookies, pastries and breads. Make sure to stop by as their menu is constantly changing to make treats for every palette.

Address: 104 – 16793 60 Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-576-1027

With files from Rumneek Johal