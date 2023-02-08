Valentine’s Day can be a sore subject for a lot of folks and can seem like one big marketing scheme by chocolate and greeting card companies.

One Canadian spot is trying to put some fun back in the day of love, offering people a very unconventional “date” for the evening.

Toronto’s Storm Crow Manor (opened by the same folks as the shuttered Vancouver spots Storm Crow Tavern and Storm Crow Alehouse) is shaking things up this Valentine’s Day with its Date a Pokemon program.

From February 11 to 14, you can rent a giant Pokemon stuffed animal as your dinner date for only $5 – talk about a cheap date!

Diners will be able to simply add the Pokemon rental to their dinner reservation, guaranteeing them a date for their meal – a cute companion for both singles and couples alike.

There are several different stuffies to choose from, including cutie Squirtle, and Storm Crow Manor assures us that they’re all very well-behaved dinner companions.

Located at 580 Church Street, Storm Crow Manor is housed in an abandoned heritage mansion and features three stories of “weird and fantastical rooms,” according to its website. The pub is known for its wild interiors, as well as its trivia nights, Dungeons & Dragons events, and for its claim as “Canada’s Nerdiest Bar.”

Date a Pokemon at Storm Crow Manor

When: February 11 to 14

Where: Storm Crow Manor, 580 Church Street, Toronto