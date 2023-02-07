McDonald's just dropped a Big Mac Sauce dip cup and people are losing it

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Feb 7 2023, 9:16 pm
Patcharaporn Puttipon2465/Shutterstock

Drop that Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavoured Cereal — there’s a new fast-food must-have item that just launched in Canada.

Big Mac Sauce in dip cup form is now a thing thanks to McDonald’s Canada.

Arguably the brand’s most celebrated condiment of all time, Big Mac Sauce dip cups are now available in restaurants, but only for a limited time.

While this news alone might be enough to get you excited, the reactions from Big Mac Sauce-lovers about the dip cup have been rolling in online, and they aren’t to be missed.

Enthusiasm seems to be mostly through the roof.

So there you have it. Are you excited to try the new Big Mac Sauce Dip Cup yourself?

