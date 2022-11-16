NewsWeather

Morning gloom: Heavy fog blankets Metro Vancouver this week (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Nov 16 2022, 5:47 pm
Morning gloom: Heavy fog blankets Metro Vancouver this week (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
Megan Devlin/Daily Hive

A very fog-filled morning greeted those in Metro Vancouver Wednesday, with conditions so dense and visibility so poor that a weather advisory was issued.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says that the fog is thickest along the South Coast, including Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria, and east Vancouver Island.

Vancouver fog West End

Megan Devlin/Daily Hive

“Dense fog has developed due to a ridge of high pressure that is trapping moisture near the surface. The fog is expected to dissipate late this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the ECCC advisory reads in part.

Lots of pictures and videos were shared on social media showing the thick fog had covered parts of the city.

This is the second day in a row that residents have woken up to some poor visibility and a pretty gloomy-looking city.

On Tuesday, the fog was quite picturesque but was blamed on a few travel woes including delays in flights and some commuter concerns.

Meteorologists say, much like Tuesday, the sun will be out and shining this afternoon.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.