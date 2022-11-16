Morning gloom: Heavy fog blankets Metro Vancouver this week (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A very fog-filled morning greeted those in Metro Vancouver Wednesday, with conditions so dense and visibility so poor that a weather advisory was issued.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says that the fog is thickest along the South Coast, including Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, Greater Victoria, and east Vancouver Island.

“Dense fog has developed due to a ridge of high pressure that is trapping moisture near the surface. The fog is expected to dissipate late this morning. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” the ECCC advisory reads in part.

Lots of pictures and videos were shared on social media showing the thick fog had covered parts of the city.

This is the second day in a row that residents have woken up to some poor visibility and a pretty gloomy-looking city.

On Tuesday, the fog was quite picturesque but was blamed on a few travel woes including delays in flights and some commuter concerns.

Burrard Inlet shrouded in fog, Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/JllsChHJaM — Simon Russell (@s3ll56) November 15, 2022

Meteorologists say, much like Tuesday, the sun will be out and shining this afternoon.