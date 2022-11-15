Flair flight from Vancouver to Vegas delayed over four hours

A Flair Airlines passenger took to social media to share their story about a delayed flight to Vegas from Vancouver that had gone on for over four hours.

The flight, which we verified has been delayed and has still not taken off as of 9:34 am, was scheduled to leave at 6 am, and arrive at Vegas Airport just over two hours later.

Instead, the passenger has found themselves doing a makeshift ask me anything (AMA) on Reddit.

If you haven’t flown with Flair Airlines before, the allure of booking with them is that flights are generally super cheap compared to the larger airlines. Flight delays are relatively common, particularly around this time of year, but typically you’re only delayed by 15 to 30 minutes, not hours.

Some have suggested that “you get what you pay for,” but all the passenger wants, in this case, is something to drink or some snacks. They’ve suggested that Flair staff have not offered anything to passengers of this delayed Vancouver flight.

Regarding why the flight was delayed, there was an initial delay due to an issue with the actual plane, but since then, passengers have been informed that the delay is “paperwork related.”

While the plane was scheduled to leave at 6 am, passengers didn’t board until 7 am.

The passenger told Daily Hive that the plane is about 60% full, and most passengers are handling it well.

“One guy is snoring,” they said.

Current weather conditions suggest it’s foggy in and around Vancouver International Airport, but the passenger indicated that the delay was not fog-related.

The latest update as of 9:48 am:

“Almost 10 am, still nothing. They haven’t offered any food or water. The humour has faded now people are getting annoyed…”

9:50 am:

According to the passenger, police hopped aboard and removed a passenger from the flight, but this had nothing to do with the delay.

10:06 am:

The plane is finally taking off four hours and six minutes after the scheduled time.

“Flair if you’re reading this we want a refund,” the passenger quipped.

We’ve contacted Flair Airlines for comment.

