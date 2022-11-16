"Near zero visibility" possible as fog advisory up for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory and says we can expect “near zero visibility” as thick, dense fog blankets much of Metro Vancouver.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

The weather agency warns visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero as the dense fog has developed due to a ridge of high pressure that is trapping moisture near the surface.

Drivers are being warned to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop.

The fog is expected to dissipate late Wednesday morning.

The good news is that once the fog lifts, Metro Vancouver is in for a sunny and dry afternoon.

The sun is expected to stick around until Saturday but according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the temperature will gradually decrease to 6°C by Friday.

While Saturday’s forecast is sunny, there is a 30% chance of flurries overnight along with a low of 0°C.

With files from Nikitha Martins