We recently told you about a new food truck festival going down right next to a SkyTrain station later this month, and now we’ve got a few more details to share about which vendors you can expect.

The Braid StrEAT Experience Food Festival is happening May 21 and 22 next to the Braid Street SkyTrain Station in New Westminster.

For the last two years, the event ran as a bi-weekly food truck drive-thru, but now that public health orders have allowed in-person events, the organizers are excited to be able to throw a food truck festival where people can come together in-person.

The organizers of the event have shared with Dished a lineup of the food vendors slated to participate in the food fest, and it’s looking packed with good eats.

There will be 20 participating vendors on Saturday and 24 on Sunday, meaning that the offerings will differ depending on the day you go.

There will also be market vendors selling local wares, but those participants haven’t been announced yet.

Here’s a teaser of some of the participating food truck vendors.

Burgerholic

Crack On

Hugs Donuts

Mama’s Fish and Chips

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Thai Box

Taco’N Todo

Find the full roster on the event’s poster:

Braid StrEAT Experience Food Festival

When: Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

Where: Next to the Braid SkyTrain Station, 97 Braid Street, New Westminster