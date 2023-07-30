Team Philippines' Honda Celebration of Light 2023 fireworks song list (MUSIC VIDEOS)

Team Philippines' at the Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks on July 29, 2023. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

Last night, Team Philippines set off a dazzling display of fireworks for the third and final show of the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light.

Saturday was the first time the Philippines was represented in the 31 years of the annual musical fireworks competition in Vancouver.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered to watch the pyro-musical soundtrack which featured popular house/trance and epic music and original Filipino tunes.

Blue Peacock Fireworks had designed the display carrying the theme of “Independence Day” (Liberation).

Relive the entire 27-minute 2023 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Philippines:

In the same arranged order as the pyro-musical, here is the full list of music and songs in Team Mexico’s soundtrack for their performance in the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light:

Barcelona by Freddie Mercury & Montserrat Caballé

One Vision by Queen

Pirates of the Caribbean (Live in Miskolic) by Epica

Laut by Chronik

Apache by The Sugarhill Gang

Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader

Blah Blah Blah (Extended Mix) by Armin van Buuren

We No Speak Americano (Radio Edit) by Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP

Tokyo Drift by Megastylez, Shotline & Worx Engine

PUBG Anniversary Song by JBX

I Got You (I Feel Good) (1964 Version) by James Brown

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Epic Stripped Version) by J2 feat. Sizzy Rocket

Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas by Angeline Quinto

The last song featured in the fireworks display is an unknown song.

Winning team to be announced Monday

The first two nights of the Honda Celebration of Light were held on July 22 and 26 and staged by Team Australia (Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics) and Team Mexico (Grupo Avacon).

The winning team is determined each year by a panel of judges and their decision will be announced Monday, July 31.

This year’s judges entail Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung, Vancouver Park Board commissioner Scott Jensen, Honda’s Ian Quinn, West End Business Improvement Association’s Gary Gohren, Concord Pacific’s Matt Meehan, Daily Hive’s Kenneth Chan, and Postmedia’s Harold Munro.