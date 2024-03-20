"That's a message": Hughes' hit punctuates Canucks win over Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks took care of business against a desperate Buffalo Sabres team on Tuesday night, winning 3-2 at Rogers Arena.

Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist to help the Western Conference leaders snap a two-game losing streak. It was the team’s first win with Casey DeSmith starting since Thatcher Demko got hurt.

While Pettersson earned the game’s first star, it was the Swedish centre’s new winger Conor Garland who opened the scoring for the Canucks in this game.

“I was honestly happy with my form today,” said Pettersson after the game.

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes showed off a different side of his game with a thunderous first period open ice hit. It was perhaps the biggest hit of the young star’s career as he demolished Sabres forward Victor Olofsson.

Quinn Hughes lays the shoulder into Victor Olofsson 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/7a5TJLwzS6 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 20, 2024

“That’s a message to the rest of the league,” said Rick Tocchet postgame. “Don’t go up the middle with Quinn Hughes.”

“It’s funny, you don’t see that much from me but yeah, it was a good feeling,” said Hughes after the game about the play.

The Canucks special teams were excellent all night. The power play scored once but could’ve had many more and the penalty killed was perfect across four short-handed opportunities.

A Petey power play? Why not. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bi70dVBBSw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2024

“We were snapping it around pretty good, it’s good to get back on that side,” said J.T. Miller about the power play. He was back playing on the left wall, a spot he’s shown to be so dangerous from in the past.

Rasmus Dahlin scored two goals in the third period, including one with just 20 seconds left. However, the defenceman’s efforts weren’t enough to help his team earn a win, or even a single point.

While DeSmith wasn’t tested a ton throughout this game, especially in the first 40 minutes, he made some big saves down the stretch to secure the victory.

“I feel good about my game. This is some of the best hockey that I feel like I’ve played in my career. I feel really confident right now,” said the goalie after the game. “It’s a really fast league. It’s a tough league to be a goalie in for sure but I feel good about where I’m at and enjoying this time in the net for sure.”

The points earned tonight helped the Canucks hold onto first place in the Western Conference.

#Canucks still on top. 8 points ahead of Edmonton, 1 point ahead of Winnipeg/Colorado. pic.twitter.com/InZPrPREmP — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 20, 2024

They play next on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens. The puck drops for that game at 7 pm PT.