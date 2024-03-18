Pettersson gets a new winger as Canucks shuffle lines

The Vancouver Canucks are shaking up their forward lines after two consecutive losses. This includes a new winger for slumping superstar Elias Pettersson.

The team scored just a single goal in their most recent defeat at the hands of the Washington Capitals. Head coach Rick Tocchet fiddled with the lineup at today’s practice as a result.

This is how the forwards went through line rushes at Rogers Arena this morning.

Höglander – Pettersson – Garland

Suter – Miller – Boeser

Mikheyev – Lindholm – Lafferty

Podkolzin – Blueger – Aman

The team has several key players who have been underperforming as of late and who are getting new linemates.

Pettersson has just four points in six games so far this month. The superstar has struggled to dominate games or produce at his usual rate and will now get a new winger in Conor Garland to hopefully provide a boost.

Elias Lindholm, the Canucks big trade acquisition, has failed to live up to expectations thus far. He has seven points in 19 games and now looks set to centre a line between Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty, two players who are not known for their high-end skill.

Vasily Podkolzin has been demoted to the fourth line. While he’s shown flashes, the Russian winger has zero points in six NHL games since being called up earlier this month.

Phillip Di Giuseppe skated as the extra forward. He has two goals in his last four games.

The defensive pairings were also mixed up a bit today, although the team’s top duo of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek remained together.

Hughes – Hronek

Cole – Myers

Zadorov – Soucy

Friedman – Juulsen

Noah Juulsen was scratched last game and it looks like he could be destined for the same result in the team’s next contest.

The Canucks play their next game tomorrow night as the Buffalo Sabres come to town. The Sabres are sure to be desperate as they fight for their playoff lives in the Eastern Conference.