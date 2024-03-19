Canucks provide update on Dakota Joshua's injury status

The Vancouver Canucks have missed forward Dakota Joshua while he sits out with a hand injury. The team has gone 6-6-2 since the winger left the lineup, a far cry off the torrid pace they’ve set as the standard so far this season.

Today marks exactly five weeks since Joshua injured himself against the Blackhawks. He’s still not skating with the team.

“We’re not having Dakota here for a little bit more but that means there’s opportunity for other guys,” said head coach Rick Tocchet yesterday after practice.

That comment suggests that it could still be some time before we see Joshua return to the lineup. Today, Tocchet clarified that the forward is making a recovery, the team is just taking a patient approach.

“He’s progressing I think it’s just we’re trying to be prudent with him. When you’re with these types of injuries you know, you’ve got to be really smart about it. We’d rather take the overcautious approach with him right now,” said Tocchet this morning after an optional skate.

“There’s no rush to get him in — obviously we want him in, he’s a big part of our team —but we’d rather take the cautious approach right now,” finished the head coach.

Joshua had been enjoying a very strong season before this injury. He has a career-high 13 goals and 26 points in 52 games so far this year. The winger was a key part of an effective third line which was the powerhouse behind the Canucks’ success at points this season.

The 6-foot-3 forward was also a key piece of the team’s penalty kill and one of their best players in puck battles.

“Of course, Dakota’s a big part of our team,” said Tocchet when discussing the forward’s absence and impact on the team yesterday. “That’s when you’re looking for people to step up. If you’re getting a couple extra minutes in different roles, embrace it.”

The Canucks have six more games left on this homestand and thus plenty of time to let the pending free agent heal before returning to the lineup. However, their lead on the top spot in the Western Conference has become slim and they’re in danger of being surpassed in the standings.