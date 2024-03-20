Canucks captain Hughes lays the boom then smirks on the bench

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes showed off a different side of his game in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres.

The smooth skating defenceman delivered a devastating open ice body check to Sabres forward Victor Olofsson. Hughes cut across the zone and delivered a shoulder that sent Olofsson tumbling to the ice.

Quinn Hughes lays the shoulder into Victor Olofsson 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/7a5TJLwzS6 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 20, 2024

It was the type of thundering collision that we do not see often from Hughes who is known more for his skill and finesse than his strength.

The Canucks captain was clearly enjoying the moment as he was seen smiling and laughing after returning to the bench. Rogers Arena erupted into a roar as he was shown on the video screen.

It was a rare mid-game moment of laughter from the team’s captain. Hughes has been credited with just 23 hits so far this season, although this one will certainly make it 24.

Hughes did get an assist on the Canucks’ lone first period goal scored by Conor Garland. He now has 78 points on the season as he continues to add to his franchise record point total for a defenceman in a season.