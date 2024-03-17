Hughes breaks Canucks’ single-season defenceman scoring record

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has a penchant for breaking franchise records it seems.

After recording his 77th point of the season in last night’s 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, Hughes has broken the record for points by a Canucks defenceman in a single season—breaking the previous record of 76 that was also set by Hughes last season.

This is a record that the 24-year-old has managed to break in each of the last three seasons.

Record-breaking for three straight years for Captain Quinn. 2023-24 – 77 points (and counting)

2022-23 – 76 points

2021-22 – 68 points pic.twitter.com/s8u7RbGNqW — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 17, 2024

Hughes now has 318 points in a Canucks jersey, which is good enough for fifth all-time. However, there is a good chance he will rocket up to second on that list by the end of the season as he is just eight points back from surpassing Mattias Ohlund’s total of 325.

From there it will be a race to catch Alexander Edler’s 409 for the franchise record.

It is no mystery that Hughes is having himself an exceptional season in his first year as Canucks captain. He has already set career highs in goals (13) and points (77) and is just five assists away from tying his previous best of 69.

He leads the NHL in points by a defenceman this season, three ahead of Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar, and is sure to be one of the finalists for this year’s Norris Trophy.

The captain has been instrumental in helping the team put together their surprising rise to the top of the NHL standings. Though the team has dropped two in a row, they still sit atop the Pacific Division with a 42-18-8 record and 92 points, which is eight ahead of the second-place Edmonton Oilers.