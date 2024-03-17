Bogus icing call costs Canucks in loss to Capitals

Once again, the referees played into the storyline for the Vancouver Canucks.

The Washington Capitals came into Rogers Arena and beat the Canucks 2-1. Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin scored in short succession in the second period. However, a botched icing call led directly to the Capitals’ first goal.

Phil Di Giuseppe was undoubtedly beating out Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev to the puck, however the linseman blew it dead for icing.

Di Giuseppe was winning this race 100 times out of 100. pic.twitter.com/0wNEtdmH1l — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 17, 2024

Wilson scored on the next shift, while Ovechkin potted the game winner less than two minutes later.

It was Ovechkin’s sixth goal in his last four games against the Canucks. He now has 841 career goals, and is 53 goals back of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record.

While the icing call frustrated fans, you could argue that the Canucks deserved to be down 2-1 after two periods. They barely threatened for the entire period, got outshot 14-5 and were outscored 2-0.

Brock Boeser scored on the Canucks’ first shot of the game, but the Canucks failed to score after that.

Vancouver continues their homestand on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

More to come…