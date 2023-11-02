Pettersson set to move past big names on Canucks' all-time scoring list

Elias Pettersson is quickly forcing his way into the conversation as a Vancouver Canucks legend.

Despite having played just five full seasons with the team, the 24-year-old is already etching his name all over the franchise record books.

As of right now, Pettersson has 339 points in 334 career games with the Canucks. This puts him in 20th place among all skaters in franchise history.

Pettersson already passed Cliff Ronning this year to move into the top 20. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, he will also pass Greg Adams, Alexandre Burrows, Brendan Morrison, and Ryan Kesler before this season is over.

If the 6-foot-2 centreman finishes this season with 105 points, a number that feels very reasonable considering his play thus far, he will pass a couple of other notable names on the list. That level of production would move him past players like Alexander Edler and Bo Horvat into the top 10.

There is no player ahead of Pettersson that has played fewer games with the Canucks. His production from the moment he touched the ice in a Canucks sweater has been incredibly strong. In fact, he is third all-time for the Canucks in points per game, behind just Pavel Bure and J.T. Miller.

Pettersson already has the lead in one franchise record. His five games with at least five points are the most by anyone on the team in history. He leads by a good margin, as second-place Alexander Mogilny had just three such instances, while three other players are tied for third with two. Notably, both Sedin twins had just one game with at least five points.

The all-time leader in points for the Canucks is Henrik Sedin. He finished his career with 1,070 points and is closely followed by Daniel Sedin with 1,041. After the Sedin twins, third place is Markus Naslund with 756. The highest-ranking non-Swedish person is fourth-place Trevor Linden, who had 733 points for the Canucks.

If Pettersson keeps scoring at his career point-per-game pace of 1.01, it’ll take him just under nine more seasons to reach 1,071 career points and claim the top spot.