Pettersson feeling positive vibes from Canucks fans

The Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in 18 years and Rogers Arena is rocking as a result.

As the wins continue to pile up on the west coast, the fans are getting louder and louder in support of the home team.

After a Tuesday night 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators, superstar centre Elias Pettersson made a note of the difference in atmosphere at Rogers Arena.

“Fans here are loud. It’s fun to play here now,” Pettersson told Canucks rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen after he was named first star in the team’s sixth win this year.

Hear from first star, Elias Pettersson, with @CanucksReporter down on ice-level following the big win over Nashville! 🌟

Pettersson scored his first-ever hat-trick at Rogers Arena to lead the team to the win. His final goal came on an empty net, something he was quick to point out required some focus after missing two shots at a gaping cage last week in Nashville.

“It’s a lot of fun. Obviously, I scored on the open net. I made sure I scored that not like last time,” he said with a smile.

Since Pettersson arrived in Vancouver in 2018, the Canucks have only made one playoff appearance. This red-hot start is a welcome change of pace for a franchise that has not had much to smile about over the past few years.

“We’re definitely having more fun. It’s more fun being on this side over .500. It’s good, everyone is happy but we can’t be satisfied, we’ve got to continue,” the Swedish centre said to media last night.

The support from all the fans has seemingly helped the players on the ice as the Canucks have yet to lose in regulation at home. The team has managed a 3-0-1 home record and has outscored opponents by a ludicrous 14 goals across those four games. Last season, the team sported a losing record at home with a 19-20-2 mark.

The Canucks will look to extend their strong start to the year against a struggling San Jose Sharks team on Thursday night, although they will be playing on the road down in California.

While the team has a new level of confidence, players are not ready to rest on their laurels.

“I’m very confident. We work hard, have a great coaching staff, and all guys are striving in the right direction,” said Pettersson after the game when asked about being able to continue this run of good results. “Keep it up, happy tonight, and we’ll keep it going.”

The Sharks are 0-8-1 and have scored just nine goals across the entire season. The puck will drop slightly later than usual at 7:30 pm PT.