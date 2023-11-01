Canucks fan threw goat head on the ice but had a good reason why

Lots of unusual items have been thrown on the ice at NHL games in the past. However, last night’s Vancouver Canucks game may have been the first time a goat head hit the ice.

After Elias Pettersson scored his third goal of the night to seal a 5-2 victory for the Canucks, fans at Rogers Arena tossed their hats onto the ice in celebration. For one fan who was wearing an oversized goat head instead of a hat, he made do with what he had available.

The fan tossed the giant goat head over the glass and onto the ice to celebrate Pettersson’s first ever hat-trick at Rogers Arena.

The image of an oversized goat head bouncing off the ice surface may have left some confused, but there’s actually a simple and hilarious explanation as to what happened.

When you score a hat trick on Halloween 📷: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports #Canucks pic.twitter.com/c8Mmr1fzCf — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 1, 2023

The fan, who goes by @BertHuttVan on X, won tickets to last night’s Canucks game through a contest hosted by Sportsnet 650’s Halford and Brough.

Bert pitched the idea of wearing a Pettersson jersey and a goat mask to attend the game, celebrating the Swedish centre as the GOAT (Greatest of all Time). The costume was not out of place as it was Halloween.

He promised to get some images of himself at the game wearing the full getup but did even better, creating this montage video that he shared to social media after the game. The video has quickly gone viral in Canucks circles.

The video shows everything from Bert drinking a beer with the goat head on, walking around the concourse, and finally tossing it on the ice.

As with many fans who throw hats on the ice, Bert was curious as to whether he could retrieve the goat head after the game.

“It was very spur of the moment to throw it and I had always assumed throwing hats on ice was a one-way street, so I assumed I wouldn’t see it again,” he told Daily Hive when asked about his tossing of the goat head onto the ice.

He made a recovery effort but was met with some unfortunate news from guest services.

“I did go to guest services in the corridor after the game and asked if it was possible to get it back. The employee laughed like it was a dumb question and said no, and that’s as much effort as I’ve put into it.”

Fellow Canucks fans are now trying to help bring the goat head home, making social media posts with the caption “give back the goat” and Bert is all for the reclamation project. He thinks it’s funny and will keep supporting the movement online.