Grocery shopping hack you're not using enough but could save you cash

During a time of shrinkflation and high food costs, some Canadians are curious why people still shop at grocery stores that are considered more “expensive.”

One Canadian took to Reddit to ask why people shop at stores like Save On Foods over Walmart or Superstore.

Many said proximity played a significant role, or they visited stores that seemed cleaner, offered better produce, and were convenient at checkout.

However, others advised that they were able to have it all — better produce, selection of items and service with one simple trick.

Price matching.

No matter where they shop, some Redditors said they were saving significantly on groceries when taking a few seconds at check out to get the best price they could.

“I recently started taking advantage of [the] Guaranteed Lowest Price policy, and I can’t believe more people don’t do it,” Tsirtalis commented.



Stores like Save On Foods, Superstore and IGA have policies that will give you a lower price or match it for items a competitor is selling for less. All you have to do is show a cashier the advertised price in an online or printed flyer.

“The teller will change the price immediately, and it takes two seconds max,” Tsirtalis advised.

Another Redditor suggested downloading the Flipp app.

“[It] has all the flyers in one place and you can save the item you want to purchase,” Redditor thowaway-2 explained.

One person said for people who plan their grocery list based on what the deals are each week, shoppers could even save more.

If you plan on practicing this new tip during your next shop, Tsirtalis is urging people to be kind to the staff and “don’t argue if they see an issue with price matching.”

Here is a list of BC grocery stores that price match. Click to view their rules on their site: