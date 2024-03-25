Let’s be honest: spring is a roller coaster. One minute, it’s hot, and the next, it’s frosty. You’ll see the sun in the morn, but by the afternoon, you’re dealing with a deluge. So it’s no surprise that dressing for this time of year can be, shall we say, a bit of a challenge. Luckily, we’ve done plenty of research to find you all the most stylish spring clothes that’ll help you stay warm, dry, and lookin’ fly 😎

This style boasts plenty of features that make it *chef’s kiss* for spring’s undecided weather, like a high collar (so you can ditch the scarf), cozy down insulation, and a boxy, roomy fit in case you want to layer a sweater underneath. The shell’s also water-repellant and wind-resistant — and it looks cute to boot. Did we mention it also has hidden straps inside? So when the temps start climbing, you can simply rock it like a backpack.

Get it from Canada Goose for $1150

Offering more coverage than a mini, this is the style to opt for when you’re desperate to ditch the tights but aren’t keen on freezing your gams off. It has a flattering A-line shape you can dress up or down (I could totally see this with a cute cropped sweater when it’s chilly). And not to get you *too* excited, but it! has! pockets!

Get it from Reformation for $268

Who doesn’t love a lil’ whimsy? Not only does this jacket have a seasonally appropriate pattern, but it’s also plush and just the right level of cozy. The full-zip style gives you plenty of flexibility when it comes to temperature control, while the tall collar adds extra warmth when you need it.

Get it from Brunette the Label for $169

Breezy enough for toasty afternoons, long enough for chilly mornings — need we say more? They’re made of a stretchy fabric that’ll keep you comfy when you’re running errands (or just hanging out at the park) and have plenty of room where you need it, like your glutes and thighs. And the pockets even have a hidden card sleeve, so you can leave your wallet at home when you feel like travelling light.

Get it from lululemon for $158

Over a tee, under a sweater — how you wear this versatile piece is totally up to you. It has a standard fit and is less stuffy than a standard dress shirt. Plus, it’ll double as a great beach piece when you’re splashing down by the shore in the summer.

Get it from Simons for $65

Pop this over a dress shirt now, then rock it solo when things start to warm up! Because of its relaxed fit, layering won’t be an issue, but a deep V-neck and flattering side slits make it a great standalone piece that’ll pair nicely with trousers, skirts, and shorts alike. And since it’s made of 100% cotton, you can trust that it’ll feel breathable and keep you from devolving into a sweaty heap.

Get it from Gap Canada for $59.95

We’re convinced mules are the MVPs of transitional weather dressing, and this pair is a must-get. In addition to the brand’s classic springy sole, they also have a moveable strap so you can switch from lounge to sport mode in a hot sec. The footbed has extra padding, meaning your feet will feel comfy all day long.

Get it from Simons for $175

This sporty half-zip is designed specifically for hiking, which means it’s more than equipped for chilly spring mornings and warm afternoons. It’s incredibly lightweight (translation: it won’t weigh down your work bag) but still offers plenty of toastiness if things get unexpectedly brisk. Underarm gussets add extra ventilation, and it has a classic fit that’s roomy enough to layer.

Get it from lululemon for $138

What looks like a tee but isn’t a tee? This short-sleeved sweater. Its loose fit is great for layering (pop a cami underneath or rock it under your fave jacket), and it offers more warmth than the standard T-shirts in your wardrobe.

Get it from Simons for $39

Iterated in a spring-friendly shade (espesh if you subscribe to the whole “no white after Labour Day” thing), this cotton polo works as a shirt or a sweater over lighter tops. Long sleeves amp up its warmth factor, but you can easily roll those suckers up if things start to heat up. Side mesh-knit panels make it extra breathable, keeping you at the perfect temperature — no matter what shenanigans the weather’s getting up to.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $150

What looks like a classic jacket (pair these with trousers for a *chef’s kiss* office look) can double as a funky weekend topper, thanks to edgy denim and chain detailing that keeps things from looking stuffy. A hook-and-eye closure gives you better temperature control, too — and those cute pockets aren’t just decorative, either 👀.

Get it from Melanie Lyne for $228

On-trend bagginess gets paired with *plenty* of pockets (six, to be precise), making this pair the perfect intersection between comfort and functionality. The waistband has extra stretch built into the back, so it won’t cut into your tum when sitting. But it’s the bungee hems that caught our eye — let them out when you want extra breeziness or cinch ’em up to keep sudden cold gusts from sneaking in.

Get it from Gap Canada for $59 ( $99.95 )

Nothing ruins a day faster than cold, wet feet, so we’ve found the perfect solution. Reviewers are obsessed with these short rubber boots, saying they’re both stylish *and* comfortable (and are a breeze to slip on and off). If you want room for a thicker sock, we’d suggest sizing up to accommodate.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.66+

Super soft and stretchy, this buttery tunic will take you from dog walks to yoga class to everywhere in between. Thanks to its longer back hemline, you can slip it over leggings when you’re feeling casual, but it’ll look just as good with a skort or slung over your shoulders when the mercury starts to climb. Thumbholes in the sleeves give you the option to cover your grabbers if you get cold, too!

Get it from Kit & Ace for $115

This style offers enough heft to keep unexpected spring chills at bay while being *just* slouchy enough to slip over tees and shirts. Its chunky cotton yarn gets an upgrade with the addition of cooling fibres that’ll help keep you from sweating your buns off during a warm spell.

Get it from lululemon for $148

Like your favourite PJ pants, but fancy enough for nights out — the combo we didn’t know we needed for spring. And unlike loungewear or actual pajama pants, these are made of a drapey jersey with an elegant, satiny sheen that wouldn’t look out of place at a gallery, dinner date, or in the office. Bonus points for the extra-stretchy waistband, which will save you from dealing with zippers, buttons, and other pesky fastenings.

Get it from Simons for $245

It might not translate in the photo, but this stylish topper is made of a buttery, peach-fuzz-like fabric that toes the line between cozy and cooling. A relaxed length is perfect for when you need a smidge of extra protection against cooler temps, and it has a roomier fit to accommodate chunkier sweaters or other layers (but you can cinch the waist in to create extra definition when you feel like getting a bit dressier). And we can’t forget about that handy high collar — no need to bring a scarf!

Get it from lululemon for $158

You really can’t go wrong with a classic linen shirt. Infinitely wearable and low-maintenance, it’ll give plain trousers a chic glow-up without looking out of place with your favourite summer shorts. You might be tempted to keep it perfectly pressed, but trust us when we say there’s something super chic about an artfully crumpled linen that looks *chef’s kiss* to us.

Get it from Gap Canada for $62 ( $89.95 )

Attending any spring weddings or fancy brunches? You’ve got your ‘fit sorted. This slim-fit dress is made of organic cotton knit (with a smidge of stretchy nylon) that’ll move with your bod. Can you say “perfect for dancing”? Aside from being incredibly flattering, the sleeker silhouette translates to easier layering, so you can top it with a warm sweater, cute jacket, or even a knotted dress shirt if it’s still too cold to be rocking spaghetti straps.

Get it from Reformation for $198

You really can’t go wrong with a timeless henley, and this one is built to last. The waffle-knit fabric isn’t just for aesthetics — it actually creates a layer of air between your body and the fabric, making it more thermoregulating (not to mention sooooo much better for that awkward, in-between weather). It also has a heavy-duty collar and cuffs that’ll retain shape no matter how many times you take it on and off, wash it, or just keep it in your gym bag.

Get it from Filson for $115

Finding good basics (especially ones well-suited to layering) can be challenging, so if you’re in the market, we humbly suggest this long-sleeved style. Made of lululemon’s iconic Nulu fabric — soft, lightweight, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying — it’s the perfect top to pop on when it’s still too early to ditch the sleeves. Because of its close-fitting shape, it’ll fit neatly under snug sweaters or coats. Reviewers say it’s a dream addition to their travel wardrobe and suggest sizing up if you want something a little roomier.

Get it from lululemon for $78

While pointelle fabric might not be ideal for cooler weather (it does have teensy eyelets, after all), it’s surprisingly excellent for those in-between times when rocking a full-on cardigan will give you the sweats. Plus, it’s an excellent chance to show off a funky tee or colourful tank! It has a relaxed fit, but its cropped hemline keeps things in perfect proportion, no matter what you decide to pair it with.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $150

This is the height of practicality, folks. Plenty of pockets (zippered for extra safety), ripstop fabric, and side straps make this a true Jack of all trades when it comes to transitional dressing. You might be thinking, “But there aren’t any sleeves!” and to that, we say, thank GOD. That actually adds versatility, making it easy to slip on under snug layers when you just need a smidge of extra warmth (sans any sleeve bunching). It even has a storm flap at the back to give you extra ventilation!

Get it from Simons for $110

Dressy enough to wear to dinner and comfy enough to rock on a road trip, these pants are meant to take you through your whole day and look good doing it. In addition to having plenty of pockets, they’re also made of a quick-drying, stretchy fabric that’ll never pinch, roll, or force you to make awkward adjustments. They’re also wrinkle-resistant and have light-reflective taping on the inside of the hem so you can stay safe during nighttime adventures.

Get it from lululemon for $138

Dense, weighty, and perfectly slouchy, reviewers say this is the perfect piece for layering — in any season. Taping at the hem and wrists gives it extra shape, and because it’s intentionally oversized, you have the freedom to size up or down depending on your fit preference.

Get it from Alo for $320

While everyone is loving the adidas Sambas (no shade — a classic’s a classic for a reason!), we are obsessed with these vintage-style Pumas, iterated in jewel-toned suede and gum rubber soles. Even though they debuted in the ’80s, they’ve been regularly re-released in new colourways, which means you can expect to get wear out of these season after season.

Get it from Simons for $120

After a long winter, it’s natural to want a smidge of ✨sparkle✨ and this classic denim jacket de👏li👏vers👏. No matter what you wear it with (a dress, cargo pants, a romper — dealer’s choice!), it’ll look dressy and chic. All that extra sparkle might even save you from having to add extra accessories, which is fab if you’re the throw-on-and-go type. And thanks to its boxy silhouette, it’s a dream to layer, too.

Get it from Melanie Lyne for $249

What we love about this powder blue number is its versatility. Treat it like a lightweight sweater and pop it over a tee or tank, or tap into its dressier side by buttoning it up to the tippy-top and pairing it with some classic dark trousers — it’ll look great both ways. Contrasting trim keeps the style current and trendy (instead of dated), so you’ll be able to keep this on regular rotation for years to come.

Get it from Gap Canada for $80 ( $89.95 )

While springtime in Canada can be unpredictable at best, you can pretty much never go wrong with a quilted-down puffer vest. By insulating your torso, it locks in heat where you need it most without feeling bulky or overpowering. This version is even water-repellant, so snow, rain, or whatever else Mother Nature throws at you won’t ruin your day. And if you’re sorta stressed about the whole lack-of-sleeves thing, you’ll be glad to know this vest is rated up to -5ºC.

Get it from Harry Rosen for $550

If you’re itching to ditch heavy winter footwear, consider making the swap to these platform sandals. For the time being, pair them with cozy socks (we love grandpa-core) and before you know it, it’ll be warm enough to wear them on your sweet bare feet. Wide, adjustable straps basically guarantee comfort — though we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the contoured foam footbed — so you can strut your stuff from now ’til fall.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $184