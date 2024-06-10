How to spend the perfect summer day in Vancouver's West End

Vancouver’s West End really shines in the summertime with multiple beaches to choose from and an infectious energy.

The neighbourhood encompasses the western half of downtown Vancouver, from west of the Burrard Bridge to the area surrounding Stanley Park and English Bay.

All this nature punctuated with charming local businesses and tributes to the thriving LGBTQ+ community make it one of the best places in the city to live, go out, or just catch some rays.

Here’s our guide to making the best of the West End when the weather’s warm.

Bike the seawall early to beat the crowds

The Stanley Park Seawall is a Vancouver favourite for a reason—it’s simply stunning. You can bring your own bike or rent one at one of the many bike shops near Denman and Georgia streets.

An early start means you can beat the heat and avoid some of the summer crowds.

You’ll get an amazing view of the Vancouver Harbour, North Shore Mountains, and Third and Second Beaches before returning via Lost Lagoon.

As far as wildlife goes, be prepared to see seals, sea lions, eagles, herons, and orcas if you’re really lucky.

Catch some rays at Third Beach

You may not know this beach is right in the heart of downtown with how far away it feels. Swimmers can wade into the water, looking out at UBC, Cypress Mountain, and Vancouver Island in the distance.

There’s a concession stand for snacks and drinks, and on Tuesday evenings, the beach draws crowds for its weekly drum circle.

Make a splash at Second Beach Pool

Summer means never spending too long out of the water.

Luckily, there are multiple swim spots along the Stanley Park seawall. The Second Beach pool overlooks the ocean and has several slides for kids to enjoy.

Immerse yourself in turquoise water that’s (thankfully) a little warmer than the Pacific without sacrificing your ocean view.

Grab some grub on a splendid patio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar (@papisoysterbar)

All that swimming and biking is sure to work up an appetite, and luckily the West End has no shortage of food options.

Sip white wine with a fresh catch at Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar, or marvel at unparalleled English Bay views set to live music at the Sylvia Hotel.

Head up Davie Street to The Score or around to Coal Harbour for harbour views at Cardero’s.

Watch the sunset from Sunset Beach

Days in the West End have a way of getting better and better, with sunset being the colourful finale.

English Bay can draw crowds on a sunny day, so heading to Sunset Beach can sometimes afford more serenity.

Bring a blanket, and be sure to budget extra time if you want to pick up alcohol — liquor stores in the area tend to get busy with everyone trying to grab something to drink at the last minute.

What are your favourite ways to enjoy Vancouver in the summer? Let us know in the comments.