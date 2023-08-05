Orcas were spotted by Stanley Park seawall this morning (VIDEO)

A Vancouverite who was in Stanley Park to catch the sunrise instead saw something even more spectacular — three orca whales super close to shore.

Thomas Hicks is from Vancouver and spends many peaceful early mornings in Stanley Park. Hicks typically rides his bike on the seawall, cleaning up garbage that washes up on the shore. For him, it’s a way to express his gratitude to the park.

On Saturday, August 5, he was in the park at around 5:30 am and saw what he thinks was a family of harbour seals in Coal Harbour.

“I rode around towards Brockton Point to see the sunrise when I heard the three orcas coming to the surface around 6 am,” he said. He followed them for a while until he lost sight of them as they went further into the inlet.

Orcas were spotted near Stanley Park in Vancouver this morning, video submitted by Thomas Hicks. pic.twitter.com/o7VhRlcZgF — Sar (@SarahRoseWords) August 5, 2023

“Hearing and seeing them is so spectacular and wonderous,” said Hicks. “I feel it was a real gift, which impels my gratitude even more. ”

“Seeing beings like the orcas up close is inspiring and reminds me we are not alone, and we must share this lovely Earth with respect for other non-human beings,” he said.

Hicks said that a nearby harbour seal close to shore was not impressed with the orcas, however. Other times, he’ll spot other Stanley Park visitors and residents like falcons, river otters, owlets, and coyotes.

Last month, orcas were spotted in the water extremely close to Jericho Beach and Locarno Beach.

It’s been an orca-filled summer in the city. Have you seen one yet?