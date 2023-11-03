How to spend the perfect fall day in Vancouver's West End

Vancouver’s West End is one of the city’s gems and its natural beauty shines through in all four seasons.

By the time autumn rolls around it’s too chilly for a beach day, but it’s time to whip out your cutest cozy outfit and appreciate the leaves, crisp air, and radiance the season brings before winter sets in.

Starting your day

Once you’ve rolled out of bed, head over to Milano Coffee for a pick-me-up. This Vancouver-based artisan roaster offers rotating seasonal blends, espresso tasting, and delicious concoctions for those with a sweet tooth — try the hedgehog latte for a treat.

Caffeinated beverage in hand, walk over to Georgia and Denman and into the beginnings of Stanley Park, where parallel to Georgia Street there are fiery maple trees that will set the perfect fall mood.

Feast on soup dumplings

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head back toward Denman for lunch at Jingle Bao. This spot makes its delectable xiao long bao by hand behind a glass partition so you can watch your dumplings be rolled and wrapped before they arrive at your table.

Fall is certainly soup dumpling weather and the entrees here are certain to warm your belly.

Seawall splendour

After this meal, we’ll forgive you if you want to go nap on the couch. But for those who still have energy, we recommend renting a bike from one of several dealerships on Denman — Spokes, Yes Cycle, Freedom Bike Rentals, and Jo-E Bikes are all great bets.

Once you have your wheels, set off along the Stanley Park seawall to enjoy the epic views of Coal Harbour, the North Shore, Lions Gate Bridge, Siwash Rock, and Third Beach.

Sunset magic

Your seawall ride will take you to Second Beach. We recommend finding a comfy log, picking up a warm drink from the Second Beach concession, and settling in for an early fall sunset.

After the sun slips below the horizon, gather up your bikes and zip past Lost Lagoon to return them.

You’ll probably have worked up an appetite after all that exploring, and thankfully the West End has an abundance of dinner options. Ole Chicken on Robson has amazing Korean Fried Chicken and a fun-filled atmosphere for those who dine in.

Craving something a little fancier? Share paella at España Restaurant or dive into some of the city’s best pasta at Robba da Matti.

Twinkling nights

Nighttime arrives early in fall and winter, but just as things risk turning gloomy, the West End brings in light displays to keep the cheer going.

Lumière happens this year from November 2 to 6, bringing public artwork to several downtown locations.

Another great part about the West End? It’s walking distance from pretty much anywhere in the downtown core. So if we haven’t tired you out yet, check the schedule at Celebrities Nightclub, the Commodore Ballroom, or Fortune Sound Club to see if your favourite artists are playing.

And there you have it, the perfect fall day in the West End. English Bay and Stanley Park are certainly summer staples, but somehow they only get more charming as temperatures cool and tourists head home.