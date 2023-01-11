Is it just us, or are we getting new chicken chains every time we blink in BC?

Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby back in 2020 and since then, the brand has opened four additional locations in the province.

The latest spots to open up include one in Surrey’s Fleetwood area, at 102-16016 Fraser Highway, and one in Port Coquitlam at 206-2748 Lougheed Highway.

The global chain now has over 3,000 locations and has been offering its premium Korean fried chicken since 1982.

Pelicana is known for its crispy KFC in a variety of flavours like Original Soy Sauce, Sweet & Spicy, Snow Cheese Fried Chicken, and more.

Pelicana Chicken has also recently opened a location in Victoria and operates one spot in downtown Vancouver at 382 Robson Street.

Pelicana Chicken – Surrey

Address: 102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Phone: 604-503-1320

Instagram

Pelicana Chicken – Port Coquitlam

Address: 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam

Phone: 236-947-0191

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean