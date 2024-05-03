NewsHollywood NorthCurated

"The Last of Us" shoot transforms downtown Vancouver into overgrown city

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
May 3 2024, 6:29 pm
"The Last of Us" shoot transforms downtown Vancouver into overgrown city
Daily Hive

A film set for The Last of Us has transformed Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside into an overgrown city.

The second season of the HBO hit series starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Nick Offerman is currently shooting in Vancouver after the first season was filmed in Alberta.

Included in the latest set is a green car nestled in grass, a dusty camper van parked next to a building with Burrard Iron visible, a dirty speed limit sign, and a dirt road. The set is visible on Alexander Street just west of Main Street.

last of us shoot

Daily Hive

The Last of Us Vancouver

Daily Hive

the last of us filming vancouver

Daily Hive

 

Creative BC confirms that The Last of Us, under the code name Mega Sword, will be filming in the province until August 24.

Some of the second season’s events are supposed to take place in Seattle, which Vancouver frequently transforms into on-screen.

Last month, production went to Vancouver Island for a weeks-long shoot in downtown Nanaimo.

Have you spotted the series’ sets or stars filming around Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Hollywood North
+ Curated

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop