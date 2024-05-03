"The Last of Us" shoot transforms downtown Vancouver into overgrown city

A film set for The Last of Us has transformed Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside into an overgrown city.

The second season of the HBO hit series starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Nick Offerman is currently shooting in Vancouver after the first season was filmed in Alberta.

Included in the latest set is a green car nestled in grass, a dusty camper van parked next to a building with Burrard Iron visible, a dirty speed limit sign, and a dirt road. The set is visible on Alexander Street just west of Main Street.

Creative BC confirms that The Last of Us, under the code name Mega Sword, will be filming in the province until August 24.

Some of the second season’s events are supposed to take place in Seattle, which Vancouver frequently transforms into on-screen.

Last month, production went to Vancouver Island for a weeks-long shoot in downtown Nanaimo.

Have you spotted the series’ sets or stars filming around Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.