Subway launches new $5 Footlong Dippers

Jun 21 2024, 11:57 pm
https://newsroom.subway.com/2024-06-18-SUBWAY-R-UNVEILS-ALL-NEW-FOOTLONG-DIPPERS-FOR-3,-KICKING-OFF-THE-SUMMER-OF-FOOTLONGS

Long gone are the days of the original Subway $5 footlong, but now a new footlong menu item marks the return of this deal. Subway has just launched its new Footlong Dippers.

These new menu items feature Subway’s flatbread rolled up and toasted with either pepperoni and cheese, ham and cheese, or two cheeses. You can then pair it with whichever Subway dipping sauce you choose. Each of these options costs $5.

“Things are heating up this summer at Subway Canada, with the launch of new snackable Footlong Sidekicks and Dippers!” said Subway. “These new menu items are sure to satisfy all your snack cravings for a great price that won’t break the bank.”

Subway has yet to announce these new menu items online, but they are now available to order in the Subway app.

Footlong Dippers

Screenshot/Subway Canada App

Additionally, Subway has recently launched a new footlong pretzel served with smokey honey mustard sauce. This is just months after it added a footlong cookie to its menu.

Will you be trying these new Footlong Dippers? Let us know in the comments.

