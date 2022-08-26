It's a sign: The Starbucks logo fell on someone's car in BC (VIDEO)

A TikTok video that has garnered millions of views shows a customer at a Starbucks drive-thru with their car smashed after the logo fell on the windshield.

This Starbucks customer got more than just a latte when picking up their coffee at a location in Abbotsford, BC.

Hundreds of replies on the TikTok video suggest this customer might be in for a big payday thanks to the innocent accident.

User @nachoauvo shared the video on Thursday.

In a comment, @nachoauvo wrote, “We were just in the drive-thru ordering, waiting to pay. They were confirming our order and it dropped on our car! Very scary!”

He informed Daily Hive that his kid was also in the car at the time, as well as his fiancé who took the video.

“It scared us pretty bad, my six-year-old was in the car. Scared him the most. ”

The couple sustained minor injuries.

Subsequent comments suggest that he’s in contact with Starbucks, and currently waiting for a response from the district manager. He also said his experience with the staff at the location was very kind and professional following the Starbucks logo smashing into his car.

The best part of the TikTok post might be some of the responses he received like, “it’s a sign from above!”

Others suggest he’ll probably get free Starbucks for life.

Daily Hive has reached out to Starbucks Canada and the Abbotsford Police Department for more information on this incident.