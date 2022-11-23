Canadian airport crowned the "most stressful" in North America

A Canadian airport has been named the “most stressful” in North America, and yes, your first guess is probably correct.

From record-breaking flight delays and long wait times to lost luggage, it’s no surprise that Toronto Pearson Airport had people extra stressed over the summer.

So much so that a study by HawaiianIslands found that 76% of Google reviews for Pearson indicated stress, the most of any airport in North America.

According to sentiment analysis from TensiStrength, some of the most commonly used phrases in bad reviews include “customs,” “immigration,” “layover,” “embarrassment,” and “lost luggage.”

The negative accolades don’t stop there.

The report also found Toronto’s international airport had the worst delays.

According to data from FlightAware compiled by CNN Travel, 52.5% of all flights were delayed between May 26 and July 19, 2022 – the most of any airport worldwide.

Pearson isn’t the only Canadian airport on the list.

Montreal’s Pierre Elliot Trudeau Airport was ranked the 19th most stressful in North America, with 56.75% of its reviews indicating stress.

Albany International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in the US followed closely behind Pearson with 70% and 69% negative reviews, respectively.

To determine the most stressful airports in North America and worldwide, HawaiianIslands analyzed over 1,500 Google reviews for over 500 airports around the world.

The most stressful airport in the world is the UK’s Manchester Airport, with 82.5% of reviews indicating stress.

Here’s the full list of the most stressful airports in North America: