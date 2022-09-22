From long lineups and lost luggage to constant flight delays, Toronto Pearson Airport has had a rough year — and this latest survey is only throwing more salt on the wound.

According to a new study by J.D. Power, Pearson ranks as the fifth worst airport in North America when it comes to overall customer satisfaction, with a score of 755 out of 1,000.

The score is determined based on six factors: terminal facilities, airport arrival and departure, baggage claim, baggage check-in, security check, and food and retail space.

Of the 20 “mega airports” in North America, Pearson is the only Canadian airport to make the list. J.D Power defines mega-sized airports as those with 33 million or more passengers per year.

Pearson finishes ahead of Boston Logan International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, and Newark Liberty International.

According to the study, overall satisfaction is down 25 points this year as travellers face flight cancellations, crowded terminals, and fewer food and beverage offerings.

Nearly 24% of travellers say they do not purchase food or drinks at the airport because it’s too expensive. Meanwhile, 14% of travellers complain about the high cost of parking.

The airport that ranks the highest in customer satisfaction? That would be Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport with a score of 800.

Better luck next year, Pearson.