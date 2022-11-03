Travelling through security at Edmonton's airport just got a whole lot faster

It’s good news for travellers in Alberta’s capital, with the Edmonton International Airport announcing a virtual security queue on Thursday.

The airport says passengers travelling in the domestic and international terminals will now be able to pre-book their spot in Central Security using a new tool called YEG EXPRESS.

The system allows passengers to reserve a timeslot at Central Security and jump to the front of the line, with appointments being scheduled online in advance or at the airport upon arrival.

The airport says passengers can book their spot in Central Security up to 72 hours before their departure, up until 1 hour and 15 minutes before their scheduled flight.

Passengers travelling with any airline will have access to this program free of charge and may bring up to 10 guests with them for the booking.

“Security screening plays an integral role in keeping our passengers and employees safe. While safety and security are always our top priority, we aim to make the experience as convenient as possible,” said Steve Maybee, VP of operations, infrastructure, and corporate communications.

“We look forward to having YEG EXPRESS to help minimize wait times and maximize time spent shopping, dining, and relaxing before you board your plane.”

Reservations will be limited and only available during the following peak times:

4:30 am to 8:30 am, daily

2 pm to 6 pm, daily

More spots will become available as the program progresses, YEG said in a news release.

YEG will launch this tool alongside other Canadian airports, including Calgary (YYC), Montreal (YUL), Toronto (YYZ), and Vancouver (YVR) to create consistency and improve the passenger experience across Canadian airports.

YEG EXPRESS will be an optional program, and regular Central Security line-ups will still be around.